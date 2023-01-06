GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading 5% Higher

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 29,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$19.03 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

