Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

