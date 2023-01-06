Golden Goose Trading 21.7% Higher This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $91,632.33 and approximately $4,560.58 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

