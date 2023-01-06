Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

GRPH opened at $3.06 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 36.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 419,956 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

