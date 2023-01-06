Grin Price Reaches $0.0894 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $942,889.65 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,743.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00440012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00926451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00108154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00588605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00251395 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.