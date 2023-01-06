Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.35

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 43439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

