Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.35

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 43439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
