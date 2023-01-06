Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.55 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $213,305.48 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

