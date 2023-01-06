Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Stock Price Up 1%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

