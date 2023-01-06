Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $133.27 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $133.27 million and $5.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00444925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02245122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,738,441,208 coins and its circulating supply is 13,018,516,208 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

