Head to Head Comparison: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trade Desk and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 12 0 2.71 Sportradar Group 1 2 7 0 2.60

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $67.29, indicating a potential upside of 57.52%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $17.09, indicating a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk -0.66% -0.57% -0.27% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Trade Desk and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 17.48 $137.76 million ($0.02) -2,136.00 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 16.87 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

