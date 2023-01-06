Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $976.12 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $976.12 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022888 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003862 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,733 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.315514 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03742109 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,067,627.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.