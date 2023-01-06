Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Cap of $251.04 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00010853 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $251.04 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007842 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,544,306 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
