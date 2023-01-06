Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Down 6.2%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.06). Approximately 19,156,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,345,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Helium One Global Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.30.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

