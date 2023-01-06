Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 6,141 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Splunk worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.