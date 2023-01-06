Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.49 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19,619.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $476.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $357.55 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

