Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

SYF opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

