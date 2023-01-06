Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 695 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

