Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $209.08 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $240.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 673.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.87.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

