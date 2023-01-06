Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.76.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.08 on Friday. Hershey has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.