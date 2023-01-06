HI (HI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $834,048.71

HI (HI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, HI has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $69.29 million and $834,048.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00235414 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02600456 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $699,001.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

