HI Price Up 0% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. HI has a total market capitalization of $70.38 million and approximately $884,957.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018701 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02600456 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $699,001.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

