High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.60 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.