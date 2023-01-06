Holo (HOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.05 Million

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $249.73 million and $10.05 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00444925 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02245122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30396859 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.