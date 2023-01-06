holoride (RIDE) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $23.12 million and $242,323.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.95 or 0.07482235 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04873069 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $347,600.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.