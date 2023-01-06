Hxro (HXRO) Price Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and $16,249.91 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00448151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.01685234 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.73 or 0.30617210 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

