Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
