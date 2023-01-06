iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 5.1%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

iFabric Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

