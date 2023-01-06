Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $240.21 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $240.21 million and $6.70 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

