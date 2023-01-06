Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $240.21 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $240.21 million and $6.70 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00447214 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.48 or 0.01735170 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.29 or 0.30553261 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
