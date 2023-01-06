Immutable X Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $230.26 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00445142 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.01746930 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.82 or 0.30411663 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
