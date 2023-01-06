Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 473,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,852,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

