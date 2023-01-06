IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $83,410.63 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

