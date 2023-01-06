Insider Buying: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.