Insider Buying: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

