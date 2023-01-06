Insider Selling: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells 260,038 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($476,214.17).

CentralNic Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.36. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($1.92). The stock has a market cap of £454.64 million and a PE ratio of 5,144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

