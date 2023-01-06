Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $4,961,938.92 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92.

On Monday, November 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. 5,091,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,655. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

