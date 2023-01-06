Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 1,490 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,490 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.43, for a total transaction of 11,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,078,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,443,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded up 0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,075. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.87 and a 1-year high of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

