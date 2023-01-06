Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 505 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 495,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,416. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

