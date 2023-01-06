Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 505 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
SPT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 495,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,416. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
