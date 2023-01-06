Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $159.61. 724,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $244.83. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.