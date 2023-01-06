Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 274,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,354,700. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

