Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $126.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 8.8 %

IPAR opened at $105.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.