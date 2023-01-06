International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading Up 2%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223.90 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 221.40 ($2.67). 3,133,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,180,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.10 ($2.62).

IDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($2.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.24.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

