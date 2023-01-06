Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

