Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IVR opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

