Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 263,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 158,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,304,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.