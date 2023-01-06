Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 481 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. 282,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,852,552. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.16.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

