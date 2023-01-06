Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 167 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 486.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

