IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.32 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $129.57 million and $4.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00443970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.02250417 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

