iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,070,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,416,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,738,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 609,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after buying an additional 122,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

