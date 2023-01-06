iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Up 2.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.18. 103,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 93,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 582.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 133,463 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 219,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter.

