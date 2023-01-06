iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.33. The stock had a trading volume of 540,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

