Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.